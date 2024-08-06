Keanu Reeves Is Producing A ‘John Wick 4’ Sequel TV Series

“John Wick: Under the High Table” directly follows the events of “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

John Wick Chapter 2

The John Wick gun-fu saga will continue on in the form of a new TV show executive-produced by star Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski. The news comes from Deadline, which reports that the new action series, John Wick: Under the High Table, picks up directly after the ending of John Wick: Chapter 4. Reeves is only attached to the project as a producer and isn’t expected to reprise his role, but he’s reportedly “very hands-on with the project.”

Written by The Old Man co-creator Robert Levine, the story will take place after John Wick’s departure from the High Table and feature an array of new gunslingers looking to make a name for themselves as they navigate the old-world order propagated by the franchise’s existing villains and antiheroes. The description of John Wick: Under the High Table adds that the show will “combine new and old and thrust the Wick universe into a new age.”

Lionsgate, which own the John Wick property, previously struck gold with 2023’s prequel miniseries The Continental: From the World of John Wick, which was one of Peacock’s biggest original launches—it holds a 63 percent critic rating and 78 percent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Stahelski signed a deal with Lionsgate to oversee John Wick-related projects across all media and will produce Under the High Table through his company, 87Eleven Entertainment.

While John Wick: Under the High Table is just getting off the ground, revisit the trailer for The Continental: From the World of John Wick: