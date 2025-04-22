Keanu Reeves Will Play The Villain In Weezer’s Upcoming Comedy Movie

Reeves joins Juliette Lewis, Johnny Knoxville and Eric Andre for the rocking mockumentary.

(Lionsgate)

Keanu Reeves is slated to play the villain in an upcoming film project centering on the rock band Weezer, a blockbuster casting that was revealed during the group’s recent Coachella music festival set. Reeves will join fellow stars Juliette Lewis, Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre and Ben Schwartz along with members of the “Say It Ain’t So” hitmakers. David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Bullet Train) is set to produce the movie, with Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman (Catfish, Nerve) set to co-direct.

The details about the movie’s plot are scarce, but Billboard reports it’s set to be a “mockumentary-style film, drawing comparisons to music-centric films like Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.” The unexpected connection between the John Wick megastar and the “Beverly Hills” stalwarts goes back to 1992, when Weezer opened for Reeves’ band Dogstar for their very first gig.

After disbanding in 2002, Reeves reunited with the band in 2020, for the first time in over two decades. In 2023, Dogstar released their third studio album, Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, marking Reeves’ return to the music scene following his career resurgence through the John Wick films.

