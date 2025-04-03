Kendrick Lamar’s ‘GNX’ Is The First Rap Album of 2025 To Sell 1 Million Units

The hip-hop superstar reached the milestone ahead of his U.S. “Grand National Tour” with SZA.

(PGLang)

Kendrick Lamar’s GNX has notched a historic musical milestone, becoming the first rap album of 2025 to sell over 1 million units in the U.S., according to industry sales data. Kung-Fu Kenny’s achievement arrives amidst a period of intense cultural relevance for the artist, marked by his high-profile Drake feud, a triumphant Super Bowl performance and his upcoming tour with SZA.

The GNX album, released in late 2024, has maintained a steady presence on the charts, with sales given a noticeable boost following Lamar’s widely-seen Super Bowl halftime show. The album’s success is also set against the backdrop of the mega-publicized feud between Lamar and Drake, which escalated through a series of diss tracks that captivated the music world and powered the smash single “Not Like Us” to become a viral sensation.

The legal ramifications of that ongoing drama are marked by Drake’s lawsuit against Universal Music Group alleging unfair sales practices. Drake claims that UMG has manipulated sales numbers of the Grammy-nominated “Not Like Us” track to defame his character, while UMG responded by filing motions to dismiss the lawsuit. Both rappers are still dominant on the charts despite the feud’s fallout. Lamar recently guested on Playboi Carti’s new album, featuring on the track “GOOD CREDIT,” while Drake dropped a joint album with PARYTNEXTDOOR titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

.@kendricklamar's 'GNX' becomes the first hip-hop album to sell over 1 million units in the US in 2025. pic.twitter.com/mRGuZNzFjP — chart data (@chartdata) March 23, 2025

Beyond the controversy, Lamar’s “GNX” has been praised by critics and fans alike for its complex lyricism and innovative production, solidifying Lamar’s position as a leading voice in the hip-hop pantheon. In a recent interview with Apple Music, Lamar addressed the feud, stating, “My intent from day one was to keep the nature of it as a sport…I love when artists grit they teeth.” He added, “What I will say about this year is that it was more from a space where I think a lot of people was putting rap to the back and you didn’t see that grit, you didn’t see that bite anymore.”

Lamar and SZA’s “Grand National Tour” kicks off April 19 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and wraps June 18 at Northwest Stadium in Washington, D.C. Check out the U.S. stadium dates below.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA ‘The Grand National Tour’ 2025 Dates

April 19 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

April 23 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

April 26 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

April 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 3 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

May 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

May 8 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

May 9 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

May 12 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

May 17 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

May 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

May 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

May 27 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

May 29 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

May 31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

June 4 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

June 6 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

June 10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

June 12 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

June 16 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

June 18 – Washington, DC @ Northwest Stadium