Khloe Kardashian Shares Topless Video After Unauthorized Bikini Photo Goes Viral

"When someone takes a photo that doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard, you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared."

Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian is speaking out against body shamers and online trolls after an unauthorized and unedited bikini photo of the reality star went viral.

A publicist speaking to the New York Post said the leaked image above was snapped "during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant." Many posted the problematic pic next to one one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's retouched Instagram photos for comparison's sake.

Kardashian addressed the snafu online in a lengthy statement accompanying a steamy, unedited video in which she rocks a topless "hand bra" post.

"When someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point ... you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared - regardless of who you are."

She also spoke about the high standards the public has held her to as a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, having been called the "fat" and "ugly" celebrity sister.

"It’s almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standards that the public have all set for me. For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them everyday by the world."

As TMZ notes, she also alluded to how critical comments have negatively impacted her self image.

"You never quite get used to being judged and pulled apart and told how unattractive one is, but I will say, if you hear anything enough then you start believe it."

Kardashian ultimately ended on a positive note.

"For those who feel the constant pressure of not ever feeling perfect enough, I want you to know I see you and I understand. We are all unique and perfect in our own way."

She concluded, "I have realized that we cannot continue to live life trying to fit into the perfect mold of what others have set for us. Just do you and make sure your heart is happy."