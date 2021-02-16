Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner Model 'Sexiest' Lingerie Shoot Yet

The three sisters are breaking hearts in a Valentine's Day-themed campaign.
Kim Kardashian Kendall Jenner Kylie Jenner Skims Lingerie

Kim Kardashian was joined by stepsisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner for what the the reality TV star is calling their "sexiest" Skims lingerie shoot yet. 

The latest Fits Everybody Valentine's day collection in the Kardashian-founded shapewear line was the subject of a red-hot Instagram content drop posted to the brand's official account. In one, Kim and Kylie posed in the Skimpy Scoop Bralette ($34) and Thong ($18), while Kendall combined a Underwire Bra ($48) with a skimpy Micro Thong ($14), reports the New York Post.

“Remind me to never do a photo shoot in lingerie with Kendall,” Kim joked in an Instagram Story during the shoot. “Look at that perfect human being. Like what? How can I do a shoot with her?”

Kim also dropped photos and video on her personal Instagram feed, in which she modeled a black Underwire Bra ($48) and Thong ($18) with clear heels.

Khloe Kardashian echoed Kim's envy for Kendall in the comments, writing, “I just don’t even understand… How are you a living human? You’re soooooooo stunning I can’t take it.”

Kylie also treated fans to a peek at the shoot, sharing a photo licking a festive heart-shaped lollipop while rocking a black Underwire Bra ($48) and Micro Thong ($14).

"The snack that smiles back," Kylie teased in the caption. Famous followers including former Maxim cover model Candice Swanepoel and OG celebrity socialite Paris Hilton responded with requisite "fire" emojis. 

Browse the entire Fits Everybody collection online

