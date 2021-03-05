Kings of Leon Is First Band to Release Album as NFT Cryptocurrency

Getty Images

Grammy-winning rockers Kings of Leon are releasing their new album When You See Yourself as an NFT crypto, making them the first-ever band to do so.

NFT, or non-fungible token, differs from digital currency like Bitcoin, which are mutually interchangeable. NFT is lately gaining massive popularity, particularly in the music community. Indie-pop singer (and Elon Musk's girlfriend) Grimes recently curated an NFT capsule with exclusive songs and art that sold for $6 million at auction, Consequence of Sound reports.

Kings of Leon is releasing the album in partnership with YellowHeart, a Ticketing Blockchain company that aims to help artists sell directly to consumers. The "NFT Yourself Album & Vinyl" package includes a digital album download, limited edition NFT Golden Eye vinyl, and digital collectible album artwork.

Additionally, Kings of Leon is auctioning off six "Golden Tickets." According to YellowHeart, a winning bid secures the holder four front-row tickets to any headlining show, a luxury SUV for the night, a backstage meet-and-greet, exclusive band merch, and a one-of-a-kind digital portrait. Once those six are sold, 12 more will be made available at a yet-to-be specified date.

The Kings of Leon NFT offerings all expire on Sunday, March 7 at 8 p.m. EST. When You See Yourself is also currently on streaming, vinyl, and CD formats. In the meantime, check out KOL's new video for "Stormy Weather" above.