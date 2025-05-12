Kristin Cavallari Stuns In Modeling Shoot For Jewelry Line

You’ve never seen the “Laguna Beach” alum quite like this.

(Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Kristin Cavallari knows just how to get eyes on her new jewelry. While donning necklaces and earrings from Haven, a summery new collection from her Uncommon James jewelry brand, the Laguna Beach alum strategically sported a very high-cut crop top. The eye-catching pic kicked off her Instagram slideshow, which also included close-ups that better showed off the gold bling. Another particularly alluring image from the same slideshow showed Cavallari posed on balcony against a tropical background.

Kristin Cavallari goes braless in sheer crop top while modeling summer jewelry collection https://t.co/FfxecmD4QZ pic.twitter.com/xAL1rrcQu8 — Page Six (@PageSix) May 7, 2025

Cavallari, who shares three children with her ex-husband, former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, was briefly linked to country superstar Morgan Wallen, whom she revealed was a “good guy” with a “big heart” that also has “been with every woman on the planet” on Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast.

But outside of her high-profile relationships, she’s continues to burgeon beyond her reality TV stardom as host of her Let’s Be Honest podcast and New York Times bestselling author of her True Roots cookbook and Balancing in Heels memoir. Not to mention, she has a penchant for posting fire on Instagram—see a few more highlights below: