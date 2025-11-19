Kurt Cobain’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ Fender Guitar Can Be Yours

The grunge legend’s favorite instrument is expected to sell for between $2.5 and $5 million.

(Christie’s)

The famed Fender guitar that Kurt Cobain played in Nirvana’s iconic “Smells Like Teen Spirit” music video is officially headed to auction. Originally purchased by the grunge trailblazer at Los Angeles’ Voltage Guitars in 1990 or 1991, the left-handed 1969 Fender Competition Mustang was one of Cobain’s favorites, having been used in the recording sessions for both 1991’s Nevermind and 1993’s In Utero, Nirvana’s sophomore and final studio albums, respectively.

According to Christie’s, which is selling the vintage six-string, the “Competition Lake Placid Blue” model also appeared in Cobain’s hands at numerous live gigs. But it’s most recognized for its part in the music video for Nirvana’s—and perhaps all of grunge’s—most famous song. Directed by Samuel Bayer and filmed for a budget of $50,000, the simple, yellow-tinged video features Nirvana playing at a pep rally for misanthropic students. “The video was named on multiple “Greatest Music Video” lists and has surpassed a staggering 2 billion views on YouTube.

Cobain’s guitar is one of several from the Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay’s impressive array of pop culture and music memorabilia. What Guitar World has described as the “Greatest Guitar Collection on Earth” features instruments played by bona fide legends like John Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Jimi Hendrix, Prince, Jerry Garcia, Bob Dylan, Eddie Van Halen, Eric Clapton, Bo Diddley, Janis Joplin, David Gilmour. More of Irsay’s items will be sold by Christie’s throughout 2026.

(Christie’s)

“Kurt Cobain and his music defined a generation,” said Christie’s Global President Alex Rotter. “His impact continues to inspire and permeate our culture. It is such a privilege to offer a beautiful portrait that pays tribute to his genius, and the guitar that he used to write the soundtrack of so many of our lives. We are looking forward to inviting the public in to see the guitar next year, along with the rest of Jim Irsay’s incredible collection.”

Expect Cobain’s Fender guitar to sell for between $2.5 million and $5 million.