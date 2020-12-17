Kylie Jenner and Kanye West Are Forbes' Highest-Paid Celebrities of 2020

Getty Images

It's official: Kylie Jenner has been named Forbes‘ highest-paid celebrity of 2020, earning a staggering $590 million this year. Rapper and sneaker mogul Kanye West--who happens to be Kylie's brother-in-law--was $400 million behind her, raking in a comparatively paltry $170 million.

Forbes reports that Jenner, 23, earned the bulk of her $590 million windfall from selling a 51 percent stake of Kylie Cosmetics to beauty brand Coty in January 2020. So while Forbes may have revoked Jenner's controversial billionaire status back in May, it appears that she's still doing ridiculously well financially. Meanwhile, most of West’s $170 million came from his lucrative YEEZY sneaker deal with adidas.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Three sports superstars came just behind Jenner and West at 3,4,5. Tennis champ Roger Federer took home $106.3 million and is the first tennis player on this year’s list, while soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo earned $105 million to become the first team player to earn $1 billion in his career. Fellow soccer icon Lionel Messi earned $104 million, while Neymar notched No. 7 with $95.5 million and LeBron James scored No. 9 with $88.2 million.

Here's the full top 10 list here:

1. Kylie Jenner, $590 million

2. Kanye West, $170 million

3. Roger Federer, $106.3 million

4. Cristiano Ronaldo, $105 million

5. Lionel Messi, $104 million

6. Tyler Perry, $97 million

7. Neymar, $95.5 million

8. Howard Stern, $90 million

9. LeBron James, $88.2 million

10. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, $87.5 million