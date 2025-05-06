Kylie Jenner’s Latest Bikini Snaps Feature A Sporty Shoutout To Timothee Chalamet

Instagram commenters say Kylie’s Knicks gear was a hat tip to her movie star beau.

(Dave Benett/VF25/WireImage for Vanity Fair)

Kylie Jenner‘s latest set of bikini pics feature a subtle reference to her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet’s favorite NBA team. In a new Instagram slideshow flaunting her recent Miami getaway—where she also attended the first of three U.S. races on F1’s 2025 calendar—the Kylie Cosmetics founder sported a tiny black bikini and a New York Knicks hat.

Kylie Jenner wore a New York Knicks hat in a nod to longtime fan Timothée Chalamet in bikini snaps posted to Instagram on Friday. 🧡💙 📸: Instagram/kyliejenner pic.twitter.com/j24vNV1aBP — Page Six (@PageSix) May 5, 2025

While the “I love it here” caption was vague, the baseball cap caught the attention of several fans and the New York Post’s “Page Six,” which notes that the Manhattan-raised Chalamet is a massive Knicks fan.

“Ok Knicks hat,” Jordyn Woods, who is dating the team’s center Karl-Anthony Towns, commented on the post. “Kylie wearing one of Timothée Chalamet’s Knicks cap?! She’s in deep!” another commenter gushed.

The 24-year-old actor, whose acclaimed performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown earned him his second Best Actor nomination at the Academy Awards, is believed to have started seeing Jenner in April of 2023. Their first public appearance as a couple was at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour in September of that year, marking the moment that the power couple forewent all attempts at keeping their relationship a secret.

They’ve since been seeing showing affection at New York Fashion Week, the US Open, the Golden Globes, a Lakers game and at Coachella, but very rarely do they ever appear on each other’s Instagram feeds or even mention each other in the media. Jenner’s Knicks reference may be the closest they get to going Insta official.