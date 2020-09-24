Lego Takes Flight With Batman's 1989 Batwing Plane

Lego

The gloriously blacked-out Batwing from Tim Burton's take on the Dark Knight's journey is the latest movie ride to get the Lego treatment.

Drawing directly from the the caped crusader's custom aircraft featured in the 1989 movie, the set features a fighter jet-style cockpit with a removable canopy and adjustable aircraft flaps. Easter eggs are also riddled throughout, such as a screen featuring the Joker's "Smylex" gas balloons and a "Bat Engine" label. Also included are Lego models of Michael Keaton's Batman, Jack Nicholson's Joker, and Pat Hingle's Commissioner Gordon.

Once completed, the 2,363-piece built can be mounted on an included stand or wall mount. And while the actual dimensions are 4 inches high, 20 inches long and 22 inches wide, a placard details the full-scale model's key specs, including wingspan (21 feet. four inches,) maximum speed (1,206 mph) and weapons systems (two side-mounted miniguns, four wing-mounted missile launchers.

If movie car kits are more your speed, Lego versions of the James Bond-spec Aston Martin DB5 featured in Goldfinger and the 1970 Dodge Charger R/T from the Fast and Furious franchise.

The Lego DC Batman 1989 Batwing will be available for LEGO VIP members beginning October 21 and widely on November 1 on Lego's website for $200.