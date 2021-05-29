Leonardo DiCaprio's Manhattan 'Wellness Retreat' Can Be Yours for a Cool $8.5 Million
You can live like a very health-conscious Leonardo DiCaprio in the high-living movie star's Manhattan bachelor pad.
With 3,637 square-feet of living space, the 3-bedroom, 2½-bath apartment is listed for a sky-high $8.5 million because of its location in NYC's trendy Greenwich Village and a massive list of wellness-centric amenities.
According to the New York Post, the ritzy residence is located on the fourth floor of the an eight-story terracotta construction built in 1897 that's billed as the city's first "wellness building."
All units include vitamin C-infused showers to "help eliminate residual chlorine and promote healthy skin and hair," purified air and water, in-duct aromatherapy, and something called "posture supportive heat reflexology flooring" crafted from Siberian oak.
Other invigorating elements include a Circadian rhythm-sensitive lighting system, anti-microbial-coated white quartzite countertops, "bio-based" insulation, and irrigated interior planters. (The maintenance fee alone costs a whopping $6,188 per month).
More typical luxurious features include African Anigre cabinetry with satin nickel hardware and a 78-bottle dual zone wine refrigerator in the kitchen. The master bedroom is fitted with automatic window shades, a gray onyx Jacuzzi, heated limestone floors, and oak-toned vanities.
Learn more about the DiCaprio's former apartment via the realtor Brown Harris Stevens.