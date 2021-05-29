Leonardo DiCaprio's Manhattan 'Wellness Retreat' Can Be Yours for a Cool $8.5 Million

Featuring vitamin C-infused showers, in-duct aromatherapy, and "posture supportive heat reflexology flooring."
Author:
Publish date:
Leonardo DiCaprio Manhattan Wellness Retreat Promo

You can live like a very health-conscious Leonardo DiCaprio in the high-living movie star's Manhattan bachelor pad.

With 3,637 square-feet of living space, the 3-bedroom, 2½-bath apartment is listed for a sky-high $8.5 million because of its location in NYC's trendy Greenwich Village and a massive list of wellness-centric amenities.  

Leonardo DiCaprio Wellness Retreat (3)

According to the New York Post, the ritzy residence is located on the fourth floor of the an eight-story terracotta construction built in 1897 that's billed as the city's first "wellness building."

All units include vitamin C-infused showers to "help eliminate residual chlorine and promote healthy skin and hair," purified air and water, in-duct aromatherapy, and something called "posture supportive heat reflexology flooring" crafted from Siberian oak. 

Leonardo DiCaprio Wellness Retreat (1)

Other invigorating elements include a Circadian rhythm-sensitive lighting system, anti-microbial-coated white quartzite countertops, "bio-based" insulation, and irrigated interior planters. (The maintenance fee alone costs a whopping $6,188 per month).

More typical luxurious features include African Anigre cabinetry with satin nickel hardware and a 78-bottle dual zone wine refrigerator in the kitchen. The master bedroom is fitted with automatic window shades, a gray onyx Jacuzzi, heated limestone floors, and oak-toned vanities.

Leonardo DiCaprio Wellness Retreat (2)

Learn more about the DiCaprio's former apartment via the realtor Brown Harris Stevens

No image description

Leonardo DiCaprio Manhattan Wellness Retreat Promo
Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio's Manhattan 'Wellness Retreat' Can Be Yours for a Cool $8.5 Million

Glenmorangie Grand Vintage 1997 Promo
Food & Drink

Glenmorangie's $900 'Grand Vintage' Scotch is Aged in Rare Bordeaux Barrels

lazzarini-ufo-yacht-screengrab
News

The U.S. Navy Has Reportedly Encountered Underwater UFOs That Move Incredibly Fast

Dating Couple Promo
News

The Best Hookup Sites and Sex Apps: Must-Have Tools for Hooking Up With Local Singles

image004
Entertainment

Watch Chris Pratt Fight For the Future in Amazon's 'The Tomorrow War' Trailer

luminox-nsf-1
Gear

Luminox Launches Navy SEAL Foundation Partnership With Rugged New Watch

Spirits Auction Promo
Food & Drink

Liquid Gold: Inside the Booming World of High-End Spirits Auctions

Brysoon Dechambeau Paige Spiranac Brooks Koepka Promo
Sports

Paige Spiranac Adds Fuel to Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau's 'The Match' Feud

Budweiser_Press_5000x3000
Gear

It's Always Party Time With G-SHOCK's Budweiser Watch