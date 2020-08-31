Exclusive: Watch Lexy Panterra’s New 'Baddie Vibez' Music Video

Here’s your first look at the sultry first video for the fitness dancer-turned-rapper's debut album.

Lexy Panterra is fully embracing her her femcee persona in the music video for "Baddie Vibes," the title track off of her recently released debut album.

Lex first rose to fame after launching her successful fitness dance company Twerkout in 2014, but has now reinvented herself as "Virgin Lex"—a rising rapper whose swagger and female-empowering lyrics definitely evoke the styles of chart-topping "WAP" artists Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

In the "Baddie Vibez" music video, Lex dons a custom bikini and two piece set by designer Paola Estefania while expertly twerking and poll-dancing in LA's Ballet Hollywood night club. Justin Love, a Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer who has collaborated with Cardi and H.E.R., also appears to sing his buttery smooth guest verse.

With 7 million followers on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube combined, the stage is set for Lex to achieve even more success in her second act. “Lexy Panterra is cool, but she’s detonated, and we’re moving on," Lex recently told Forbes.



Stream or buy the 10-track Baddie Vibez here.