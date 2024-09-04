Liam Gallagher Is Stone Island’s New Parka Model

The Oasis singer was announced as the face of the fashion label soon after tickets for the band’s long-awaited reunion tour went on sale.

(Stone Island)

Liam Gallagher’s longtime fandom of Stone Island has landed the outspoken singer a starring role in the Italian parka brand’s latest campaign—just as backlash over ticket prices for the Oasis reunion tour is reaching a fever pitch.

Gallagher is one of several celebrity faces unveiled as part of the Massimo Osti-founded label’s “Community as a Form of Research” project. Lensed by in-demand British fashion photographer David Sims, the campaign also features DJ Peggy Gou, actor Russel Tovey and skater Sage Elsesser, but it’s tough to imagine any of them have as strong a connection to Stone Island as Gallagher.

As GQ points out, the ’90s Brit Pop legend has has previously detailed how his love affair with the brand began when he got his first Stoney parka at age 7, around the time the brand was founded. In 2017, Gallagher publicized the thievery of his cache of Stone Island jackets with a pointed tweet: “To the cunt who stole my Stone Island parkas from my hotel room while I was playing Glastonbury… hand them over all will be forgiven.” In the ad seen here, he sports a well-worn archival Stone Island cotton canvas anorak that’s been dated to 1983.

Gallagher’s charisma is also captured in the Q&A that accompanies his Stone Island flyer, as he responds to inquiries such as “What do you collect? ” (Response: “Souls.”), “What is your favorite city in the world? ” (Response: “Manchester City, and Manchester The City.”) and “What are you grateful for?” (Response: Everything. I fucking love being alive. It’s amazing.”)

Gallagher’s Stone Island sponsorship was announced shortly after tickets went on-sale for a 17-date Oasis 2025 tour in the U.K. and Ireland, an effort that will see him reunite with brother and Oasis co-founder, Noel Gallagher, on-stage for the first time since their infamous fallout in 2009. It’s an opportunity for fans to see what was once the biggest band in the U.K. play together again, but before the Gallaghers’ famously rocky relationship even has a chance to sabotage the long-awaited reunion shows, backlash has ensued over ticket prices.

When they went on sale on August 31, the cost of a seated tickets started at $85, and floor tickets were available from $195, according to Billboard. But on Ticketmaster, the tour’s primary ticket vendor, patrons were met with long queues and $467 prices for floor tickets. Though all tickets still sold out in less than a day, the inflated cost prompted a response from U.K. culture secretary, Lisa Nandy, who said it was “depressing to see vastly inflated prices excluding ordinary fans from having a chance of enjoying their favorite band live. Working with artists, industry and fans we can create a fairer system that ends the scourge of touts, rip-off resales and ensures tickets at fair prices.”