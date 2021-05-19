'The Ice Road' Trailer: Watch Liam Neeson Try To Save 26 Trapped Miners in Netflix Thriller

This mission is on very thin ice.
Author:
Publish date:

Liam Neeson--the Irish-born badass best known for the Taken movies, although he also received an Oscar nod for his stellar turn in Schindler's List--is channeling his inner action hero once again in Netflix's new trailer for The Ice Road

The clip shows Neeson's character chasing down the clock to save 26 trapped miners in less than 30 hours, and it looks like a perfectly fine thriller to stream to satisfy your next Neeson flick fix.

451224_R

Here's Netflix's official synopsis:


After a remote diamond mine collapses in far northern Canada, a ‘big-rig’ ice road driver (Neeson) must lead an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save the trapped miners.

Contending with thawing waters and a massive storm, they discover the real threat is one they never saw coming.

The Ice Road starts streaming on Netflix on June, 25. Watch the trailer above. 

No image description

Elon Musk Promo
News

Elon Musk Tweets 'Diamond Hands' During Bitcoin Crash, Says Tesla Won't Sell

451224_R
Entertainment

'The Ice Road' Trailer: Watch Liam Neeson Try To Save 26 Trapped Miners in Netflix Thriller

The Riddler The Batman Promo
Entertainment

'The Batman': First Look at The Riddler In Newly-Revealed Images From Movie

facebook-link-image
Gear

Apple's 2021 iPad Pro Is More Powerful Than Ever

airstream-contest-2
Food & Drink

This Brewery Is Giving Away A Free Month-Long Mountain Getaway and Lots of Beer

zenith chronomaster revival promo
Style

Zenith’s Chronomaster Revival Turns Back the Clock

Louisa Warwick Promo 2
News

Meet Lingerie Model and Beauty Influencer Louisa Warwick

Lamborghini Sian Promo
Rides

Lamborghini to Launch First Fully Electric Supercar by 2025

Bill Gates Melinda Gates Promo
News

Bill and Melinda Gates' Kids To Get 'Only' $10 Million Each After Divorce