Livvy Dunne, Brooks Nader, Alix Earle Lead 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Reveal

The Maxim cover stars are among the beauties who posed for SI’s beachy photo shoot.

(Gilles Bensimon)

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, than the 2026Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue just gave a serious stamp of approval to Maxim‘s most recent cover models, Livvy Dunne and Brooks Nader. The soon-to-be Baywatch co-stars lead a legion of lovelies featured in the annual swim spectacular, along with Alix Earle, Meredith Mickelson, Molly Sims, Haley Baylee, and former Bravo star and entrepreneur Bethany Frankel, just to name a few. Check out a beachy selection of photos and videos of the latest SI sirens below.