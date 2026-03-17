Lollapalooza 2026 Lineup: Charli XCX, Tate McRae, Jennie, The Smashing Pumpkins & More To Headline
Tickets for the Midwestern megafestival are available for pre-sale beginning March 19.
The biggest music festival in the Midwest is bringing a buzzy lineup spanning genres and generations in 2026. This year’s edition of Lollapalooza will feature a pop-heavy list of headliners in Charli XCX, Tate McRae, Jennie, Lorde, and John Summit. But as always, there’s something for every attendee, as other top-billed acts include legacy alt-rockers the Smashing Pumpkins, neo-soul singer-songwriter Olivia Dean, and dream-pop outfit The xx.
While the day-by-day schedule is forthcoming, the entire list of over 100 performers has been released, with some of the other most notable artists being Lil Uzi Vert, Turnstile, Sombr, The Neighbourhood, Yungblud, Beabadoobee, Ethel Cain, Empire Of The Sun, Major Lazer, and Zara Larsson. The megafestival is set to unfold across eight stages from July 30 to August 2 in Chicago’s Grant Park.
Several upgraded VIP experiences are debuting this year, including Northside Suite tickets, which offer a private, air-conditioned suite experience for up to 15 guests per day, complete with premium seating, a private rooftop viewing deck overlooking the stage and Chicago skyline, complimentary all-day food and beverages, and dedicated hospitality service. A new Speakeasy Lounge package features a private experience for groups of 25–75 guests, providing an exclusive, air-conditioned lounge with classic speakeasy styling, complimentary food and beverage service, and a dedicated concierge team.
The presale kicks off Thursday, March 19, at 10 a.m. CT with the promise of guaranteed lowest prices for four-day tickets in the first hour. Prices increase at 11 a.m. CT when the public sale begins. Sign up for the presale here, and check out the full Lollapalooza 2026 lineup below:
Lollapalooza 2026 Lineup – Headliners
- Charli XCX
- Tate McRae
- Lorde
- Olivia Dean
- John Summit
- Jennie
- The Smashing Pumpkins
- The xx
Lollapalooza 2026 Lineup – Supporting Artists
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Turnstile
- Sombr
- The Neighbourhood
- Yungblud
- Beabadoobee
- Ethel Cain
- Empire of the Sun
- Major Lazer
- Aespa
- The Chainsmokers
- Disco Lines
- Not For Radio
- Leon Thomas
- Clipse
- Muna
- Zara Larsson
- Geese
- Freddie Gibbs
- Wet Leg
- Worship
- Blood Orange
- Suki Waterhouse
- I-DLE
- Alison Wonderland
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- Kettama
- Hot Mulligan
- Yoasobi
- Viagra Boys
- Ado
- Mustard
- Audrey Hubert
- Jade
- Snow Strippers
- Boris Brejcha
- Eli Brown
- DJ Trixie Mattel
- Bbno$
- Paris Paloma
- Oklou
- Horsegiirl
- Little Simz
- Kwn
- Sienna Spiro
- The Story So Far
- Duke Dumont
- Max Styler
- Spacey Jane
- CMAT
- Boys Noize
- Fakemink
- Wolf Alice
- Nettspend
- Sidepiece
- Cortis
- Whethan
- Skye Newman
- Dombresky
- Monaleo
- Notion
- Ayybo
- Cameron Whitcomb
- Between Friends
- Khamari
- Røz
- Adéla
- Riordan
- Lyny
- Loathe
- Balu Brigada
- Mph
- Mother Mother
- Quadeca
- Julia Wolf
- Wunderhorse
- Amble
- Momma
- Frost Children
- Amber Mark
- Ninajirachi
- Slayyyter
- Westend
- Kingfishr
- Claire Rosinkranz
- Goldie Boutilier
- Destin Conrad
- Waylon Wyatt
- 54 Ultra
- Finn Wolfhard
- Haute & Freddy
- SB19
- Inji
- Die Spitz
- Devault
- Marlon Funaki
- Water From Your Eyes
- Bella Kay
- Lucy Bedroque
- Los Retros
- Ecca Vandal
- High Vis
- Vandelux
- Omnom
- Bad Nerves
- Jim Legxacy
- Chezile
- Asha Banks
- Cruz Beckham and the Breakers
- New Constellations
- Bixby
- The Bends
- Partyof2
- After
- Avello
- The Army, The Navy
- Jae Stephens
- Pearly Drops
- Whatmore
- Ryman
- Paloma Morphy
- Porch Light
- Jackie Hollander
- Evening Elephants
- Easy Honey
- Stella Lefty
- Love Spells
- Day We Ran
- Penelope Road
- Know Good
- Faouzia
- Sunday (1994)
- MC4D
- Elizabeth Nichols
- Ella Red
- Chace
- Ella Boh
- Villanelle
- Calder Allen
- The Braymores
- Ivri
- Justine Skye
- Will Swinton
- Sunshine
- Chalk
- Surfing For Daisy
- Simon Grossmann
- Bradeazy
- Nat Myers
- Ink
- Peace Control
- Case Oats
- The Creekers
- Chicago Made
- Next of Kin
- Klo
- Valencia Grace
- Snacktime
- Emi Grace
- Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra
- Beno
- Zack Martino
- Kim Theory
- Whitney Whitney