Lollapalooza 2026 Lineup: Charli XCX, Tate McRae, Jennie, The Smashing Pumpkins & More To Headline

Tickets for the Midwestern megafestival are available for pre-sale beginning March 19.

(Jamie McCarthy/WireImage via Getty Images)

The biggest music festival in the Midwest is bringing a buzzy lineup spanning genres and generations in 2026. This year’s edition of Lollapalooza will feature a pop-heavy list of headliners in Charli XCX, Tate McRae, Jennie, Lorde, and John Summit. But as always, there’s something for every attendee, as other top-billed acts include legacy alt-rockers the Smashing Pumpkins, neo-soul singer-songwriter Olivia Dean, and dream-pop outfit The xx.

While the day-by-day schedule is forthcoming, the entire list of over 100 performers has been released, with some of the other most notable artists being Lil Uzi Vert, Turnstile, Sombr, The Neighbourhood, Yungblud, Beabadoobee, Ethel Cain, Empire Of The Sun, Major Lazer, and Zara Larsson. The megafestival is set to unfold across eight stages from July 30 to August 2 in Chicago’s Grant Park.

Several upgraded VIP experiences are debuting this year, including Northside Suite tickets, which offer a private, air-conditioned suite experience for up to 15 guests per day, complete with premium seating, a private rooftop viewing deck overlooking the stage and Chicago skyline, complimentary all-day food and beverages, and dedicated hospitality service. A new Speakeasy Lounge package features a private experience for groups of 25–75 guests, providing an exclusive, air-conditioned lounge with classic speakeasy styling, complimentary food and beverage service, and a dedicated concierge team.

The presale kicks off Thursday, March 19, at 10 a.m. CT with the promise of guaranteed lowest prices for four-day tickets in the first hour. Prices increase at 11 a.m. CT when the public sale begins. Sign up for the presale here, and check out the full Lollapalooza 2026 lineup below:

Lollapalooza 2026 Lineup – Headliners

Charli XCX

Tate McRae

Lorde

Olivia Dean

John Summit

Jennie

The Smashing Pumpkins

The xx

Lollapalooza 2026 Lineup – Supporting Artists