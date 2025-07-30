Lucid Taps Timothée Chalamet As Electric Automaker’s First Global Brand Ambassador

The “A Complete Unknown” star is the latest celebrity to nab a high-profile brand ambassador gig.

(Lucid)

Electric luxury carmaker Lucid is getting a charge out of Timothée Chalamet’s considerable star power by announcing the Dune leading man as the company’s first-ever global brand ambassador. Chalamet was first spotted driving a 1,050-horsepower Lucid Air in 2023, and the actor is set to headline Lucid’s marketing campaign for the newly-launched Lucid Gravity SUV, which the brand bills as “a full-size, three-row SUV with the performance of a luxury sports car.”

(Lucid)

Akerho “AK” Oghoghomeh, senior vice president of marketing at Lucid Motors, said in a statement that Chalamet “brings together the same fearless creativity and uncompromising vision that defines our brand, embodying what it means to compromise nothing, both on and off screen. Together, we’ll show what’s possible when innovation and cultural relevance come together to move the world forward.”

(Lucid)

Chalamet has been nominated for two Oscars and won a Screen Actors Guild Award for his acclaimed portrayal of Bob Dylan in 2024’s A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold. Later this year he’ll star in director Josh Safdie’s highly-anticipated Marty Supreme, and in 2026 he returns in Dune: Part Three, directed by Denis Villeneuve.

Brands tapping celebrities as ambassadors has became a surefire way to generate buzz, from A$AP Rocky joining forces with Ray-Ban to Orlando Bloom’s work with Porsche Design. Lucid’s new campaign starring Chalamet will officially debut early this fall, but check out the campaign’s first images above.