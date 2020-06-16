'Madden NFL 21' Lamar Jackson Trailer and Cover Revealed

Following a delay in response to the recent nationwide protests, Electronic Arts has finally released the official reveal trailer for Madden NFL 21, along with the video game's cover starring Lamar Jackson.

“I grew up playing Madden and owned every copy I could get my hands on, so to be on the cover of Madden NFL 21 is a dream come true, especially when the cover represents so much of my story,” said the Baltimore Ravens quarterback and 2019 NFL MVP. “The welcome to the Madden family from around the league and from fans has been phenomenal and I think people will have a lot of fun with the new features coming in this year’s game.”

Electronic Arts

Those features include improved ball-carrier mechanics for the running back and receiver positions, enhanced D-Line mechanics that make the pass rush positions more responsive, player-controlled celebrations, on-field camera shots, and Realistic Open-Field Tackling, which lets players initiate precise defensive stops.

Electronic Arts

Brand new to Madden NFL 21 is a documentary career campaign called "Face of the Franchise: Rise to Fame." After creating their characters, players can build their legacy, starting as high school quarterback before heading to college, where they can choose to pivot to running back or wide receiver. The journey then takes them through the combine and draft before they sign to a team.

Electronic Arts

Over 50 new Superstar X-Factor abilities, Live Playbooks 2.0, and a brand-new season of Ultimate Team content are just a few of the other new items that can be expected.

Fans who spring for Madden NFL 21 MVP Edition will get a host of extra benefits, including three-day Early Access, a Lamar Jackson Elite Item with Power Up, 17 Madden Ultimate Team Gold Team Fantasy Packs, one Large Quicksell Training Pack, Madden Championship Series Ultimate Champion Pack, 1 of 32 Elite Players from Team Elite Pack, and one “Your Choice” Uniform Pack.

After an EA Play Live event takes place on June 18, Madden NFL 21 will be available worldwide August 28, 2020 for Sony PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox One and PC via Origin and Steam. Players who purchase Madden NFL 21 on Xbox One before the release of Madden NFL 22 will be able to upgrade to Madden NFL 21 on Xbox Series X at no additional cost