MSG To Mark 9/11 Anniversary With Epic Comedy Show Featuring Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr, Jon Stewart and More

Some of the nation's top comics are joining forces for the 20th anniversary 9/11 show.

Dave Chappelle in concert Lester Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images

It's surreal for many to realize that 9/11 was 20 years ago. But it was, and while a very different, recent disaster slowly ebbs in some places in the form of the coronavirus pandemic—and sadly, surges elsewhere—the memory of that day remains seared in America's collective consciousness.

Even as we remember that world-changing event and deal with a still-new one, people still need to laugh. Maybe more than ever. Sometimes, comedy isn't about being insensitive or satirical, it's about rebelling against the weight of tragedy. Hence the amazing lineup just announced for Madison Square Garden's (MSG) upcoming comedy event, NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration.

The list of performers is a mind-blowing rundown of comedy greats: Amy Schumer, Bill Burr, Colin Jost, Colin Quinn, Dave Attell, Dave Chappelle, Jay Pharoah, Jimmy Fallon, John Mulaney, Jon Stewart, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Ronny Chieng, Tom Segura and Wanda Sykes.

In part, Still Rising was—according to Live Nation—the "brainchild" of Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson. In a joint statement, Davidson and Stewart said that they "wanted to put on a fun celebration to honor this great city’s resilience. It’s nice to be able to do this with friends and people we love."

Because the coronavirus is still a threat, however, you should know in advance that attendees will need proof they've been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ticket pre-sales begin at noon on Wednesday, August 11, and they can be purchased on Live Nation, Ticketmaster.com and MSG through 10 p.m. Thursday.

General ticket sales begin at 12 p.m. ET on Friday, August 13 at Ticketmaster.com, and proceeds from the event will naturally go to benefit 9/11 charities.

NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration happens on Sunday, September 12, 2021.