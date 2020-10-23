Margot Robbie Is a Gun-Toting Bank Robber On The Run In 'Dreamland' Trailer

Margot Robbie has skillfully portrayed many roles since her breakout part in The Wolf of Wall Street, from Sharon Tate to Tonya Harding to Harley Quinn. Now the superstar Australian actress tries on a Texas twang for size as a 1930s-era bank robber on the lam in Dreamland, an indie thriller that was filmed in 2017 but is just now getting released.

Here's the official synopsis:

Eugene Evans (Finn Cole) is coming of age in the Texas Dust Bowl. Clinging to a dream of escape and reunion with his biological father, Eugene and his family struggle to keep their home amidst a plague of Dust Storms and foreclosures. In a nearby town, five innocent civilians are killed in the midst of a holdup, and the local authorities are pursuing the fugitive bank robber, Allison Wells (Margot Robbie). When a $10,000 bounty is placed for the capture of Ms. Wells, Eugene seizes the opportunity in hopes that this monetary reward will prevent the foreclosure of his family farm. However, the task comes easier than anticipated when Eugene finds her hiding out in his family farm.

Eugene discovers that Allison Wells story may be a bit different that he had thought, and there may be a better way to save his family than turn her in. It doesn’t hurt that Allison Wells is a good talker and soft on the eyes, but more than that Eugene begins to fall in love for the first time in his life because they share something else; the dream of escaping their stories.

Dreamland premieres on-demand on November 17 and In select theaters November 13. Watch the trailer above.