Margot Robbie Reveals That Next ‘Oceans’ Movie Will Take Place At F1’s Monaco Grand Prix

Bradley Cooper will direct and star alongside Robbie in an “Ocean’s 11” prequel.

(Kate Green/Getty Images)

(Kate Green/Getty Images)

This historic crown jewel of Formula 1’s race calendar will serve as the opulent, high-octane setting for the next Ocean’s caper starring Bradley Cooper and Margot Robbie. Per Variety, the news was confirmed by Robbie herself last week at CinemaCon 2026, even she even offered a crucial plot detail:

“Before Danny Ocean ever stepped foot in Vegas, two masterminds taught him everything he knows—his parents. You’ll see them in their prime, and in our new movie, pulling off an epic heist at the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix.”

Production will begin this year ahead of the theatrical release on June 25, 2027. Not much other info has been released regarding the story or cast—though it’s assumed that Robbie and Cooper will play the parents of George Clooney’s Danny Ocean. A few behind-the-scenes developments have unfolded since news of the Ocean’s 11 prequel started making the rounds in 2025, at which point Twisters filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung was set to direct. Chung has departed, and while Carrie Solomon (2024’s A Family Affair) is writing the screenplay, Cooper is now set to direct and co-write, per Bleeding Cool . Robbie’s company LuckyChap Entertainment will produce.

“Her work ethic is incredible, besides her immense talent,” Cooper previously told Variety of Robbie’s capability. “Her and her ‘husband, Tom [Ackerley], they’ve created a company that does really incredible things. That would be amazing to work with the both of them.”

Courtesy Monte-Carlo SBM

Stylistically, the Monaco GP is an optimal setting for the Ocean’s brand of suave sensibilities and aesthetics, with a fleet of yachts docked trackside at Port Hercule, $30,000 rooms at the Hôtel de Paris overlooking the track’s famed crest at Casino Square, and the Amber Lounge, which hosts the weekend’s hottest post-race party featuring drivers, royalty, and celebrities. Add the retro nuances of the decade that cemented the Monaco GP as the most glamorous event in all of sports, and the Ocean’s prequel could be the most visually impressive movie in the franchise.

While Robbie and Cooper are working on their film, development of Ocean’s 14—a finale for the original cast starring Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Julia Roberts—is also in early stages. In 2025, Clooney confirmed that Warner Bros. approved the budget and shooting would begin soon.

The first movie, 2001’s Steven Soderbergh-directed Ocean’s Eleven, is credited with revitalizing the heist genre at the turn of the century, and the franchise has grossed a collective $1.422 billion worldwide against a total estimated budget of approximately $350 million across four films. But in terms of both revenue and reception, 2001’s Ocean’s Eleven remains the top performer of the bunch, with a box office gross of $450.7 million against an $85 million budget and a solid 83 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.