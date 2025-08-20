Mariah The Scientist Is The Face Of Young Thug’s New SP5DER Campaign

The tantalizing singer showcases a new way to do sportswear.

(SP5DER)

Things are heating up in the kitchen in the latest campaign for Young Thug’s SP5DER lineup, as sultry singer Mariah The Scientist whips up a delectable take on streetwear style.

The “Burning Blue” singer and songwriter rocks a white patterned SP5DER hoodie and sporty red shorts in fun, mouthwatering fashion to celebrate the Atlanta rapper’s latest collection drop. Mariah appears to be whipping something up in the kitchen, if the cherries, frosting and whipped cream are any indication.

It appears the new offering might also feature kitchenware and home goods, although nothing appears online yet in that department via Young Thug’s King Spider site.

It’s not the first time Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist have linked up: Young Thug featured prominently on Mariah’s “Walked In” track and music video. To debut the latest capsule drop, Mariah also appears in a black tank top and branded black shorts (as seen below).

The new collection puts all eyes on Mariah, as its “SP5DER” logo also adorns the back waistband of a vivid pair of red shorts, while the angular silhouette of the hoodie looks approved for eye-catching style on and off stage.

It’s been a big week elsewhere for Young Thug, as Rolling Stone Australia (among other outlets) reports a small fleet of cars, jewelry and cash were returned to the hip-hop mogul after a ruling in his ongoing YSL trial. But the focus remains squarely on Mariah in his latest fashion collection drop.

Pieces like a branded cake knife and hand towel also show up in the campaign’s visual offering, but they’re far from the main attraction.

Mariah The Scientist has plenty cooking at the moment as well, with her new album “Hearts Sold Separately” dropping on August 22nd. Those interested in joining Mariah’s cadre of “toy soldiers” can sign up for tour and album alerts by texting (404)531-7744. Streetwear fans should also keep an eye out online at SP5DER for the latest Young Thug-approved collection.