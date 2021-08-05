Netflix's Marilyn Monroe Biopic Starring Ana de Armas Reportedly Delayed For Being 'Too Sexual'

Netflix execs were said to be "horrified" by the sexually graphic depiction of Monroe's life.
Author:
Publish date:
Ana de Armas Promo

The Netflix Originals release of a Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas was quietly pushed back to 2022, and media reports are blaming the studio's supposed displeasure with the movie's graphic content. 

Variety first reported that director Andrew Dominik's Blonde, an adaptation of the book of the same name, was highly anticipated before the release date was bumped to 2022.  

marilyn-monroe-promo-GettyImages-131651347

But World of Reel, a blog dedicated to the film industry, claims that the delay is due to a battle between Dominik and Netflix over a recent cut that allegedly "horrified" the streaming service. 

Specifically, inside sources say Blonde includes a rape scene and "bloody menstrual cunnilingus" that would put it in the NC-17 category. "[Netflix] wants a new version of the film, Dominik doesn't," writes World of Reel. 

With a star-studded cast also featuring Oscar winner Adrien Brody (The Pianist), Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale (Boardwalk Empire), and Emmy nominee Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown), Screen Rant predicts that Blonde will be an awards season contender next year. 

But without the approval of the Netflix Originals studio, Blonde won't be making a premiere anytime soon. 

No image description

lotr-series-amazon-studios-pr0m0
Entertainment

'Lord of the Rings' Series: Amazon Shares Stunning First Look and Release Date

south-park-20-pic.jpg
Entertainment

'South Park' Creators Sign Blockbuster New $900 Million Deal With ViaComCBS

Ana de Armas Promo
Entertainment

Netflix's Marilyn Monroe Biopic Starring Ana de Armas Reportedly Delayed For Being 'Too Sexual'

2022 Acura NSX Type S Promo
Rides

Final Acura NSX Supercar to Be 'Best Performing' Version Yet

Myles Apparel Sutro Swim Trunks Best Swim Trunks Promo
Style

Channel James Bond With These Stylish Tailored Swim Trunks

Basil Hayden Toast Lifestyle 3 (2)
Food & Drink

Basil Hayden's 'Toast' Bourbon Is an Affordable and Delicious New Whiskey

Grant Haas Skybox Split
News

Meet Grant Haas, the Genius Investor With Big Biceps and a Bigger Heart

Jennifer Aniston attends The 20th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards at Hollywood Palladium
News

Jennifer Aniston Says She’s ‘Lost a Few’ Friends Because They Were Anti-Vax Or Unwilling to Disclose Status

Rihanna Promo
Entertainment

Rihanna Is Officially a Billionaire and World's Richest Female Musician

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT