Netflix's Marilyn Monroe Biopic Starring Ana de Armas Reportedly Delayed For Being 'Too Sexual'

Netflix execs were said to be "horrified" by the sexually graphic depiction of Monroe's life.

The Netflix Originals release of a Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas was quietly pushed back to 2022, and media reports are blaming the studio's supposed displeasure with the movie's graphic content.

Variety first reported that director Andrew Dominik's Blonde, an adaptation of the book of the same name, was highly anticipated before the release date was bumped to 2022.

But World of Reel, a blog dedicated to the film industry, claims that the delay is due to a battle between Dominik and Netflix over a recent cut that allegedly "horrified" the streaming service.

Specifically, inside sources say Blonde includes a rape scene and "bloody menstrual cunnilingus" that would put it in the NC-17 category. "[Netflix] wants a new version of the film, Dominik doesn't," writes World of Reel.

With a star-studded cast also featuring Oscar winner Adrien Brody (The Pianist), Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale (Boardwalk Empire), and Emmy nominee Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown), Screen Rant predicts that Blonde will be an awards season contender next year.

But without the approval of the Netflix Originals studio, Blonde won't be making a premiere anytime soon.