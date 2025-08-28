Mark Wahlberg & LaKeith Stanfield Take On The Mob In Bullet-Riddled ‘Play Dirty’ Trailer

Director Shane Black’s new film, based on the “Parker” book series, promises a gritty crime thriller.

(Photo Credit: Jasin Boland/ Prime Video)

A master thief and his crew battle the New York City mob in the bullet-riddled first trailer for Play Dirty, the latest crime thriller from acclaimed writer/director Shane Black. The film stars Mark Wahlberg as Parker, an expert criminal who, along with his team, stumbles upon a massive score that puts them directly in the crosshairs of the city’s most dangerous mob syndicate.

The film’s trailer offers a glimpse into a world of high-stakes heists and signature snappy dialogue from Black, known for his work on Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and The Nice Guys. Wahlberg is joined by LaKeith Stanfield as Grofield, Rosa Salazar as Zen, and Keegan-Michael Key. The ensemble cast also features Chukwudi Iwuji, Nat Wolff with Thomas Jane and Tony Shalhoub.

Play Dirty is adapted from the popular Parker book series by Richard Stark. The screenplay was written by Black, Charles Mondry, and Anthony Bagarozzi. The film is produced by Jules Daly, Marc Toberoff, and James W. Skotchdopole, with Susan Downey, Robert Downey Jr., Charles Mondry, and Anthony Bagarozzi serving as executive producers.

Play Dirty will start streaming on Prime Video on October 1. Watch the first official trailer below.