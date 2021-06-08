Watch Mark Wahlberg Stab a Plane with a Sword in Wild Trailer For 'Infinite'

Early in the trailer for Mark Wahlberg's upcoming Paramount+ (or Paramount Plus, if you're fancy) movie Infinite, a beautiful woman tells him, "The visions you've had your entire life aren't hallucinations — they're memories."

But it looks like Infinite is no Highlander meets Jason Bourne saga, rather it's a story about reincarnation.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

But this is not some cheesy 1970s new-age vision of multiple past lives. This is, after all, a Mark Wahlberg movie. He leaps off a cliff on a motorcycle and proceeds to stab a freaking plane.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Here's the Paramount+ synopsis:

For Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg), skills he has never learned and memories of places he has never visited haunt his daily life. Self-medicated and on the brink of a mental breakdown, Evan is sought by a secret group that call themselves "Infinites," revealing to him that his memories may be real - but they are from multiple past lives.

As the trailer hints, a menacing bald and bearded Chiwetel Ejiofor plays the role of some kind of nemesis to McCauley's (Wahlberg) character — one who both introduces him to who he may truly be and yet also has some kind of agenda.

Later in the trailer, it appears Wahlberg and Ejiofor are having a wild swordfight in the hold of a moving plane (just a guess, but probably the plane Wahlberg stabs in earlier scenes), so one of them is definitely not the hero of this thriller.

Infinite was directed by Training Day and The Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua. In addition to Ejiofor and Wahlberg, it also stars Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, and Dylan O’Brien.

Infinite begins streaming on Paramount+ on June 10.