Marshall Launches High-End Headphones With Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong

Ready to rock.

(Marshall)

Look closely onstage as Green Day blazes through its 2024 anniversary tour, and you’ll see stacks of hard-rocking Marshall amps. It follows that lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong is supremely qualified to judge the sound of the new Marshall Monitor III A.N.C. Wireless Headphones, a fresh collab between the rocker and the legendary audio brand.

(Marshall)

It’s a fitting extension of the singer’s long-running affinity for Marshall, especially as the iconic California band celebrates 30 years of debut album Dookie and 20 years of the hard-charging, statement-making American Idiot.

Armstrong himself favors the Marshall JCM900 and the Plexi 1959SLP amplifiers, and Marshall notes that a modified version of the Plexi 1959SLP is now tagged as the “Dookie Mod” for its role in the making of the band’s best-selling album to date.

(Marshall)

With the new Marshall Monitor III A.N.C. Wireless Headphones, listeners get specs Armstrong himself would love, including 70 hours of wireless ANC playtime and stunning Soundstage spatial audio technology developed by the acclaimed audio brand.

Marshall is also building off its next-gen Major lineup of headphones, using its customizable “M” button for seamless navigation through Spotify or EQ settings. Auracast technology, which Marshall calls “futureproof” is also designed to allow audio sharing amongst other Marshall devices (again, likely useful for an on-the-go rocker like Armstrong).

(Marshall)

Marshall says the headphones, adorned with the instantly recognizable Marshall logo and available online now for $350, were “designed for true music lovers.” The company also noted its focus with the new set revolved around making it “feel like your favorite musician is in the room with you.” For good measure, a hard case lined in red velvet (designed to mimic a guitar case, of course) offers a luxe way to transport these stylish headphones, although a foldable design also aids in portability.

(Marshall)

Every detail was carefully considered as Marshall developed its latest set of groundbreaking headphones, said Kenny Wong, Marshall design director. “Monitor III delivers a sound that is wide, well-balanced, detailed and enjoyable. Soundstage spatial audio takes the music out of your head and onto a virtual stage around you, making you feel immersed and revealing subtle layers in your favorite records.” For now, if catching an ear-splitting, exceptional Green Day anniversary performance isn’t in the cards, a new set of Billie Joe Armstrong-approved headphones is just the ticket.