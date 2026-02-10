‘Marty Supreme’ Becomes A24’s Highest-Grossing Film Ever

The Timothée Chalamet-led sports dramedy has surpassed “Everything Everywhere All at Once” to claim the global record for the indie studio.

(A24)

The Josh Safdie-directed sports dramedy Marty Supreme is officially the highest-grossing worldwide release in buzzy studio A24’s history, fueled by dominant domestic box office performance and critical acclaim.

Starring Timothée Chalamet as a fictionalized ping-pong champion, the R-rated hit has earned $147 million globally to date. That total includes $93 million in the U.S. and Canada and $54 million internationally. And its global box office will only keep rising because Marty Supreme has yet to open in several large international territories, reports Variety.

Marty Supreme has now leapfrogged previous A24 record-holders for the indie powerhouse, including the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once, which earned $142 million, and Alex Garland’s Civil War, which raked in $127 million.

The box office milestone provides a significant win for A24, which took a calculated gamble on the film’s $70 million production budget, marking the largest in the studio’s history. While the studio faced a volatile 2025 with underperformers like The Smashing Machine and Eddington, the success of Marty Supreme has apparently validated its move toward bigger-budget, star-driven projects.

Industry analysts credit Chalamet’s involvement as a primary driver for the film’s commercial success. Chalamet, who recently won Best Actor at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards for the role, portrays Marty Mauser, a frenetic hustler obsessed with table-tennis dominance. The ensemble cast features Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Tyler Okonma, Fran Drescher, Abel Ferrara, and Kevin O’Leary.

The box office record arrives as Marty Supreme heads into the heart of awards season with significant momentum. The film is currently nominated for nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for Safdie, and a Lead Actor nod for Chalamet.

The studio’s 2026 slate aims to capitalize on this momentum with several high-profile releases. Upcoming projects include the Zendaya and Robert Pattinson-led romantic comedy The Drama, the Charli XCX mockumentary The Moment, and Anne Hathaway’s psychodrama Mother Mary.

Marty Supreme is set to hit digital platforms to rent or buy beginning February 10.