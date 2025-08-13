‘Marty Supreme’ Trailer: Timothée Chalamet Is A Ping Pong Prodigy In Josh Safdie’s A24 Film

Co-starring Gwyneth Paltrow, the sports dramedy hits theaters on December 25.

(A24)

A24, the movie studio behind Uncut Gems, Midsommar, Eddington and the upcoming The Smashing Machine, just dropped the first official teaser trailer for Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet as 1950s-era ping pong prodigy Marty Mauser.

(A24)

Chalamet stars opposite Gwyneth Paltrow, who plays a famous movie star that Marty begins an affair with. The film’s quirky cast also includes Fran Drescher as Marty’s mother, rapper Tyler, the Creator, magician Penn Jillette, Odessa A’zion, Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary and Bad Lieutenant filmmaker Abel Ferrara.

The synopsis teases: “A young man with a dream no one respects goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness,” while the movie’s official poster proclaims, “Dream Big.”

(A24)

Marty Supreme marks Josh Safdie’s first time directing since co-helming Uncut Gems with his brother Benny Safdie. Josh wrote Marty Supreme with Ronald Bronstein and they produce alongside Eli Bush, Anthony Katagas, Chalamet and A24. Variety has more details on the plot here:

The sports dramedy is a fictionalized account of the real-life Marty Reisman, a five-time bronze medalist at the World Table Tennis Championships who died in 2012. Cinematographer Darius Khondji said earlier this year that Chalamet did thorough training to play the ping pong star. “He wanted to be like a real [professional] ping pong player when he started shooting,” Khondji said.

The trailer features Paltrow’s character asking Marty, “What do you plan to do if this whole dream of yours doesn’t work out?” To which Marty replies, “That doesn’t even enter my consciousness.” In another scene, he declares, “It’s only a matter of time before I’m staring at you from the cover of a Wheaties box” as Alphaville’s “Forever Young” plays.

Marty Supreme hits theaters on December 25—watch the first official teaser trailer below.