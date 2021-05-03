Marvel Drops Epic Trailer With Release Dates for 10 Movies Including 'Black Widow', 'Eternals' & 'Black Panther' Sequel
Marvel might've been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but it looks like that was just a minor setback in the studio's continued onslaught of big-budget superhero movies. On May 3, Marvel dropped a surprisingly poignant trailer celebrating both the way movies provide an escape for audiences in times of trouble -- with a voiceover by Stan Lee -- and previewing their upcoming shows and films.
You can watch that above, and we screengrabbed the movie titles and dates to make the gallery below.
The trailer takes clips from past Marvel fare like the Avengers movies and uses them to build an emotional wave, culminating in footage shot inside the theater at the climactic moment in Avengers: Endgame.
The sight of the late Chadwick Boseman as the Black Panther alone is enough to put a Marvel fan in their feelings, but there is some real weight in just about every scene.
In order, here are the movies previewed with their current premiere dates -- which might be subject to change:
- Black Widow, July 9, 2021
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, September 3, 2021
- Eternals, November 5, 2021
- Spider-Man No Way Home, December 17, 2021
- Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, March 25, 2022
- Thor: Love and Thunder, May 6, 2022
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, July 8, 2022
- The Marvels, November 11, 2022
- Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania February 17, 2023
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, May 5, 2023
It looks like a post-pandemic world isn't going to lack some quality superhero blockbusters, and who knows what might be in store when it comes to spinoffs. Whatever the case, Marvel has us covered.