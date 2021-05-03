Marvel Drops Epic Trailer With Release Dates for 10 Movies Including 'Black Widow', 'Eternals' & 'Black Panther' Sequel

Marvel might've been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but it looks like that was just a minor setback in the studio's continued onslaught of big-budget superhero movies. On May 3, Marvel dropped a surprisingly poignant trailer celebrating both the way movies provide an escape for audiences in times of trouble -- with a voiceover by Stan Lee -- and previewing their upcoming shows and films.

You can watch that above, and we screengrabbed the movie titles and dates to make the gallery below.

10 Gallery 10 Images

The trailer takes clips from past Marvel fare like the Avengers movies and uses them to build an emotional wave, culminating in footage shot inside the theater at the climactic moment in Avengers: Endgame.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Marvel

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The sight of the late Chadwick Boseman as the Black Panther alone is enough to put a Marvel fan in their feelings, but there is some real weight in just about every scene.

In order, here are the movies previewed with their current premiere dates -- which might be subject to change:

Black Widow, July 9, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, September 3, 2021

Eternals, November 5, 2021

Spider-Man No Way Home, December 17, 2021

Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, March 25, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder, May 6, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, July 8, 2022

The Marvels, November 11, 2022

Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania February 17, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, May 5, 2023

It looks like a post-pandemic world isn't going to lack some quality superhero blockbusters, and who knows what might be in store when it comes to spinoffs. Whatever the case, Marvel has us covered.