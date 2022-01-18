Marvel ‘Moon Knight’ Trailer: Oscar Isaac Joins MCU With Dark Disney+ Series

“Embrace the chaos.”

Oscar Isaac is going from Dune to Disney+ with the darkly intense new trailer for Moon Knight, the latest Marvel comics character getting its own franchise.

But instead of a blockbuster movie spin-off, Moon Knight is launching as a series on Disney+, which already streams the hit Star Wars fantasy series The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Isaac, last seen in HBO Max’s epic Dune reboot, takes the titular role in the spooky Moon Knight series, which is previewed with more than a whiff of menace in the trailer above.

Here’s the official series synopsis:

The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Disney+’s Moon Knight begins streaming on March 30.