‘Masters Of Air’ Trailer: Steven Spielberg & Tom Hanks’ Latest WWII Series Takes Flight

A thrilling first look at the follow-up to “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific.”

Apple TV+ has revealed a first look at Masters of Air, a nine-episode limited series that serves as a successor to Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks’ Band of Brothers andThe Pacific.

Featuring an ensemble cast led by Austin Butler (Elvis) and Callum Turner (Fantastic Beasts ), Masters of Air sounds like required viewing for World War II buffs, according to the Apple TV+ plot synopsis here:

During World War II, airmen risk their lives with the 100th Bomb Group, a brotherhood forged by courage, loss, and triumph. Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, and scripted by John Orloff, “Masters of the Air” follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen, and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of “Masters of the Air.” Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.

The big budget project is also bolstered by several notable prestige TV drama directors, including Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective) and Tim Van Patten, who helmed episodes of Black Mirror, Deadwood, Game of Thrones, The Pacific, The Sopranos, and The Wire.

The series premieres on Apple TV+ on Jan. 26, 2024 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode every Friday through March 15.

Parachute into the world of Masters of Air by watching the first trailer above.