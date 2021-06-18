Meet the Women of the 2021 Maxim Hot 100

Find out who made Maxim's full 2021 "Hot 100" list right here.
Clockwise from top left: Draya Michele; Jennifer Lopez; Tia Blanco; Megan Thee Stallion; Jasmine Sanders; Cindy Kimberly 

For this year’s Hot 100 portfolio, we chose to reevaluate our criteria for the dawn of a new era. While the list has previously consisted almost entirely of models, the balance of pulchritudinal power has shifted. While physical beauty is still an important part of the equation, our attraction algorithm takes many more factors into account. 

Teyana Taylor July-August Cover

From athletes to entrepreneurs, entertainers and influencers, these women represent the leading lights in their chosen endeavors, setting an example for us all. Change is a good thing, we think you’ll agree.  

Hollywood Heartbreakers

Eiza González (@eizagonzalez)
14
Gallery
14 Images

Sultry Songbirds

Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
15
Gallery
15 Images

Instagram Sirens

Rosanna Córdoba (@rosanna_cordoba)
18
Gallery
18 Images

Maxim Cover Squad

Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber)
Maggie Rawlins (@maggierawlins)
Lorena Rae (@lorena)
13
Gallery
13 Images

Model Citizens

Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt)
Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen)
Kamila Hansen (@kamilahansen)
13
Gallery
13 Images

Fashion Icons

Joan Smalls (@joansmalls)
Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices)
Irina Shayk (@irinashayk)
7
Gallery
7 Images

Fit & Fabulous 

Melissa Wood-Tepperberg (@melissawoodhealth)
13
Gallery
13 Images

Multihyphenates 

Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)
6
Gallery
6 Images

