Meet the Women of the 2021 Maxim Hot 100

Clockwise from top left: Draya Michele; Jennifer Lopez; Tia Blanco; Megan Thee Stallion; Jasmine Sanders; Cindy Kimberly Credits clockwise from top left: Meech Photo; Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen Vax Live; Danny Tayenaka; Miikka Skaffari/WireImage Photo; courtesy of Jasmine Sanders; courtesy of Cindy Kimberly

For this year’s Hot 100 portfolio, we chose to reevaluate our criteria for the dawn of a new era. While the list has previously consisted almost entirely of models, the balance of pulchritudinal power has shifted. While physical beauty is still an important part of the equation, our attraction algorithm takes many more factors into account.

Photography: Gilles Bensimon, Styling: Teyana Taylor and Julian Mack, Producer: Jessica Athanasiou, Makeup: Haley Love, Hair: Ky Johnson and Billions Wimberley, Nails: Tiffany Everett

From athletes to entrepreneurs, entertainers and influencers, these women represent the leading lights in their chosen endeavors, setting an example for us all. Change is a good thing, we think you’ll agree.

Hollywood Heartbreakers

14 Gallery 14 Images

Sultry Songbirds

15 Gallery 15 Images

Instagram Sirens

18 Gallery 18 Images

Maxim Cover Squad

13 Gallery 13 Images

Model Citizens

13 Gallery 13 Images

Fashion Icons

7 Gallery 7 Images

Fit & Fabulous

13 Gallery 13 Images

Multihyphenates