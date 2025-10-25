Maxim Halloween 2025 Takes Over The Hollywood Roosevelt

“Where the Wild Things Are” is set to be an unforgettable night of dark fantasy, high fashion, live DJ sets and Hollywood glamour at L.A.’s hottest hotel.

Prepare for the most glamorous Halloween 2025 event in Los Angeles as Maxim presents “Where the Wild Things Are” at the iconic Hollywood Roosevelt on Friday, October 31. From 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., the historic hotel will be transformed into an immersive, high-fashion playground, making it the ultimate destination for discerning guests seeking a night of dark fantasy and star-studded mischief.

The Ultimate Immersive Halloween Party

Spanning over 40,000 square feet, the Hollywood Roosevelt (7000 Hollywood Blvd) will become a seductive, spine-tingling world of Halloween fun. Guests will explore multiple indoor and outdoor spaces filled with theatrical surprises and spooky décor designed to thrill at every turn.

The energy will be non-stop with live DJ sets from DJ Ruckus and other special guest performers. Immersive lighting, bone-rattling sound, and mesmerizing performances will heighten the excitement as attendees dance the night away. Throughout the evening, there will be countless opportunities for unforgettable photos and videos to capture the incredible costumes and glamorous atmosphere.

Celebrities, Models, and Hollywood Glamour

This is your chance to shine on the red carpet. Maxim Halloween parties are renowned for drawing celebrity appearances alongside scores of head-turning models and influencers wearing their hottest costumes, creating a truly exclusive and star-studded environment. Top entertainment outlets will cover the red carpet arrivals, giving every guest the full Hollywood treatment. Costumes are optional but highly encouraged to elevate the evening of fashion, fantasy, and fun.

(Maxim Experiences)

Limited Tickets & VIP Tables Available

Secure your place at L.A.’s must-attend Halloween party. Tickets are available here on Eventbrite. Early purchase is highly recommended as sales close on October 31, and tiers sell out quickly.

General Admission Tier 1: Includes single entry.

VIP Admission (Early Bird and Tier 1): Includes expedited VIP entry.

VIP Couples Pass: Includes two VIP tickets with expedited entry.

Roosevelt Exclusive Hotel Packages

For those wanting to stay in the center of the action, The Hollywood Roosevelt is offering an exclusive Halloween Room Package. This deal includes accommodations, two party tickets, and discounted valet parking, starting at $369. Book your package now at https://www.thehollywoodroosevelt.com/special-offers.

Valet parking is available for hotel guests, but attendees are strongly encouraged to use car services like Uber or Lyft, as additional paid parking and garages are limited nearby. All guests must be 21 or older with valid identification for entry. Get your tickets now!