Maxim Is Hosting Halloween Parties In 6 Destination Cities Across The U.S.
Buy tickets now for Maxim’s hottest Halloween parties in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, Philadelphia and Houston.
This weekend, Maxim is hosting red-hot Halloween parties in six destination cities across the United States. VIP performers and hosts, hundreds of stunning costumed guests, and top-shelf hospitality await.
Buy tickets to the Maxim Halloween Parties below ASAP—you don’t want to miss this!
Los Angeles – Nightingale Plaza – Friday, October 27
Los Angeles – Nightingale Plaza – Saturday, October 28
New York City – Peak NYC – Friday, October 27
Chicago – Bounce Sporting Club Chicago – Friday, October 27
Miami – Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach – Saturday, October 28
Houston – NOTO Houston – Saturday, October 28
Philadelphia – NOTO Philadelphia – Saturday, October 28
Share: