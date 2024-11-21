Maxim’s Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix Party Features The Chainsmokers & Diplo

Get revved up for for Sin City’s raciest Formula 1 Grand Prix event.

Formula 1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix festivities are in full-swing as the world’s preeminent motorsports series prepares for the last of three stateside races, and on the GP’s eve, Maxim is kicking things into high gear.

Tickets are still available for Maxim’s LVGP party at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, November 22. Featuring a headlining performance by superstar EDM duo The Chainsmokers and a special late-night set by famed DJ Diplo, the action will unfold at the luxury hotel and casino’s XS Nightclub, an elegant and intimate venue surrounded by the Encore Beach Club’s striking European-style pool. Lavish indoor seating and racy decor inspired by the human body will help set the atmosphere for an unforgettable Sin City bash fueled by top-shelf libations and supercharged musical sets.

Tickets start at $50 for standard admission. VIP reservations ranging from from poolside bottle service to Owner’s Tables, the crown jewels of XS Nightclub’s main floor with direct views of the performers, are also available.

The Maxim LVGP party is part of the Wynn’s ongoing Ultimate Race Week programming, which continues through Sunday, November 24. Last year’s festivities included a screening of director Michael Mann’s 2023 film Ferrari hosted by actor and racing enthusiast Patrick Dempsey, a highly exclusive red carpet soirée attended by drivers, and a pop-up with seven-time Drivers’ Champion Lewis Hamilton. The Wynn Grid Club activation opens The Paddock Club to fans, offering them premier seating, a dedicated service manager, concierge services and private F1 experiences throughout the Ultimate Race Week, including practice sessions and qualifying in addition to the main race.

“Our location at The Paddock Club provides guests the ideal vantage point to watch the race,” says Wynn Resorts’ Brian Gullbrants, noting members will have unobstructed views of the first turn right off the grid—“where all the action is”—in addition to peering directly into the pits below. Perhaps most importantly, they’ll have clear sightlines of the grid to witness both the volcanic start of the race and unforgettable checkered-flag finish.

“Wynn Grid Club is the most exclusive ticket that week,” says Wynn’s North America COO, “and the only place to be if you want to be in the middle of all the fast F1 action.” The Wynn Grid Club Package includes three nights’ accommodation and two tickets with access to the Club, starting at $65,000.

Tap here to buy tickets for Maxim’s LVGP party featuring The Chainsmokers and Diplo.