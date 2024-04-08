‘MaXXXine’ Trailer: Mia Goth & Director Ti West Team For Third A24 Horror Movie

The “X” and “Pearl” star returns for another stylish Ti West horror flick, this time as an adult actress trying to catch a break in mid-1980s Hollywood.

(A24/Justin Lubin)

Acclaimed indie movie studio A24 just dropped a stylish trailer for MaXXXine, the 1980s-set finale of the acclaimed X horror trilogy from director Ti West.

The previous two installments, X and its prequel Pearl, showcased actress Mia Goth’s star power after they were both released in 2022 and cemented West as one of Hollywood’s hottest horror auteurs.

(A24)

Maxxxine, written and directed by West, is set about six years after the events of X and focuses on the lone survivor of that film’s blood-soaked finale, aspiring starlet Maxine, played by Goth. Now in the gritty Hollywood of 1985, Maxine is known as Maxine Minx, a porn star who dreams of becoming a legit actress.

In the trailer, Minx is seen auditioning for her big break while the infamous serial killer known as The Night Stalker is murdering women in Hollywood. “I can handle myself,” Minx says in one scene of the trailer, which contains a snippet of the classic ’80s hit “Self Control” by Laura Branigan.

“The past ain’t finished with you. It’s going to be knocking on your door,” warns a private detective played by Kevin Bacon elsewhere in the clip.

Starring Goth, Bacon, Halsey, Bobby Cannavale, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Lily Collins and Giancarlo Esposito, MaXXXine hits theaters on July 5. Check out the trailer above.