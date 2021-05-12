Meet Model and Ballet Dancer Anthia Mo

"So many people assume that you have to be five-foot-ten and look a certain way to model or to gain a following on social media, and I want to do everything in my power to change that."
Author:
Publish date:
Anthia Mo (1)

Anthia Mo is on a mission to increase the visibility and representation of Asian models

Anthia Mo (3)
Anthia Mo (5)

The 4-foot-11-inch social media influencer and contemporary ballet dancer, who is of Taiwanese descent, has posed for major national brands like ColourPop Cosmetics and Dose of Colors, amassing nearly 500,000 Instagram followers along the way. 

Anthia Mo (4)

"My favorite part of my job is that I get to inspire young women and demonstrate to them that you can chase your dreams, no matter what you look like," she says. 

"I know that through my social media I can try to ensure other Asian models feel that they are valued and represented in this industry. I was given this platform and I want to use it to encourage other women to pursue their dreams like I did."

Anthia Mo (6)

Feel free to follow Mo on Instagram or subscribe to her OnlyFans to see more. 

