Meet Former Miss Vienna and Rising Model Katharina Mazepa

Those with their eye on the fashion world might recognize Katharina Mazepa by sight, if not by name.

After modeling for two years, the Austrian-born beauty's career got a kickstart when she won the Miss Vienna crown in 2014.

Mazepa, now based in Miami, has since stacked her portfolio with features in Elle and Harpers Bazaar, runway walks at Miami Swim Week for Forever 21 and Beach Bunny Swim, and most recently, an appearance in a Guess Spring 2021 campaign.

Highlights from her latest projects are found on her Instagram feed, where her follower count has shot up to 1.6 million.

Outside of modeling, Mazepa is a staunch supporter of animal rights and has worked with PETA and 4 Paws International to raise awareness.

"Ever since my following started to grow, I made it a priority to keep partnering up with animal rights organizations on social media to bring awareness on how we can take simple steps to protect animals," she says.

Check out these exclusive photos as well as her IG highlights here: