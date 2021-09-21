September 21, 2021

Meet Former Miss Vienna and Rising Model Katharina Mazepa

The Austrian beauty turns heads in these exclusive photos.
Author:
Publish date:
Katharina Mazepa (5)

Those with their eye on the fashion world might recognize Katharina Mazepa by sight, if not by name. 

Katharina Mazepa (6)

After modeling for two years, the Austrian-born beauty's career got a kickstart when she won the Miss Vienna crown in 2014. 

Katharina Mazepa (2)

Mazepa, now based in Miami, has since stacked her portfolio with features in Elle and Harpers Bazaar, runway walks at Miami Swim Week for Forever 21 and Beach Bunny Swim, and most recently, an appearance in a Guess Spring 2021 campaign. 

Highlights from her latest projects are found on her Instagram feed, where her follower count has shot up to 1.6 million.

Katharina Mazepa (8)

Outside of modeling, Mazepa is a staunch supporter of animal rights and has worked with PETA and 4 Paws International to raise awareness.

Katharina Mazepa (1)

"Ever since my following started to grow, I made it a priority to keep partnering up with animal rights organizations on social media to bring awareness on how we can take simple steps to protect animals," she says. 

Katharina Mazepa (7)

Check out these exclusive photos as well as her IG highlights here:

No image description

kanye-west-cropped-getty-images
Entertainment

Kanye West Buys $57.3 Million Malibu Bachelor Pad Amid Kim Kardashian Split

apple-tv-finch-promo
Entertainment

Tom Hanks Teams With Robot & Dog In Post-Apocalyptic 'Finch' Trailer for Apple TV+

lilbaby-patek-story-GettyImages-1307116200
Entertainment

Jeweler Admits Selling Rapper Lil Baby Fake $400K Patek Philippe Watch by Mistake

Dad Grass Promo
Food & Drink

Dad Grass CBD Joints Are Inspired By The Mellow Weed of Yesteryear

Risky Business Porsche 928 Promo
Rides

Tom Cruise's 'Risky Business' Porsche Sells for Nearly $2 Million

Katherina Mazepa Promo
Entertainment

Meet Former Miss Vienna and Rising Model Katharina Mazepa

hbo succession
Entertainment

'Succession' Season 3 Trailer: First Look at New Characters Played By Adrien Brody and Alexander Skarsgård

teNeues Vincent Peters Selected Works Promo
Entertainment

Charlize Theron, Amanda Seyfried, Monica Bellucci, Emma Watson Star in Stunning Photo Book

2021_Utopias_1_promo
Food & Drink

Here's Why Samuel Adams' New 'Utopias' Beer Is Illegal in 15 States