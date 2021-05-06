Meet Lingerie Model and Twitch Gamer Paulina Shafir

She's not your typical "Apex Legends" streamer.
Photographer Ben Tsui is back with more striking images of L.A.-based beauties, and this time his subject is model, actress and diehard gamer Paulina Shafir. 

The Russian-American stunner may be donning timeless lingerie bodysuits by For Love & Lemons and La Perla around a Victorian-style estate in these images, but Shafir has a fully contemporary side hustle as a streamer on Twitch, where she often plays Apex Legends with her cat, Zelda, by her side. 

Head to either Shafir or Tsui's Instagram pages to see more. Here's a sampling of what to expect: 

