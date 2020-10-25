Meet Maria Bakalova, The Breakout Star of The New Borat Movie

Sacha Baron Cohen; Maria Bakalova Amazon Studios (screengrab)

The full title of Sacha Baron Cohen's new movie is Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, and it would be an understatement to say that this, his followup to his insane 2006 mockumentary, has already had an impact.

Maria Bakalova, Sacha Baron Cohen (Image: Sacha Baron Cohen/Twitter)

In fact, one reason Maria Bakalova, the 24-year-old actress who plays Borat's 15-year-old daughter Tutar, is a sudden breakout star from the second fake Borat documentary is a clip in which she has a strange interaction with no less than former New York mayor—and current attorney to the president—Rudy Giuliani.

In the controversial scene, Giuliani is in a hotel suite and Bakalova, as Tutar, is interviewing him in disguise as a journalist. The interview is innocuous enough, about the president's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, then afterwards, "Tutar" invites the former mayor to have a drink in hotel suite's bedroom.

Once there, Giuliani lies down and it looks like he puts his hands down his pants. Then Baron Cohen (as Borat) barges in to tell Giuliani that at 15, Tutar is "too old for you."

After the scene was released, Giuliani was ripped online for falling for it, among other things, though he claimed he knew what was going on. Borat also came to his defense.

Bakalova may be petite and youthful-looking but her Instagram reveals she's definitely a 24-year-old Bulgarian actress—and thanks to Baron Cohen's shenanigans in this new movie, a rising star.

Check out some selections from Bakalova's Instagram below and you can watch Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (try to say all that in one breath) starring her, Sacha Baron Cohen, and a colorful cast of unwitting interview subjects like Rudy Giuliani on Amazon Prime right now: amazon.com/Borat-Subsequent-Moviefilm-Sacha-Baron.