Meet Maxim Australia Model Arielle Raycene

Sonny Matson (@sonnymatson)/@nowprla

From modeling to acting to social media influencing, it's hard to pin Arielle Raycene down.

Sonny Matson (@sonnymatson)/@nowprla

Over 260,000 Instagram followers flock to her feed to see the fiery multihyphenate stuns with a variety of fashionable and sultry looks, a recent example of which sees Raycene posing for Maxim Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

But there's more to the Kansas City, Kansas-born stunner than meets the eye on social media. After starring in an off-Broadway production of Used, she didn't let the closure of live venues in early 2020 due to the pandemic. She also starred in her own web series venture, The Q Hustle, which follows the struggles of a self-isolating college student.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Sonny Matson (@sonnymatson)/@nowprla

Raycene has also worked as a fashion model, having posed for famous designers Andi Bagus and Son Jung Wan. She's a producer on Tipping the Scales, a documentary chronicling the childhood obesity epidemic that won a Broadcast Education Association award in its category.

“Without a doubt my favorite thing about myself is my ability to persevere and keep going despite all odds. I know that whatever this industry throws at me, I’ll keep going," Raycene says. "I have this feeling, I just know in my soul that I’m meant to be doing this."