Meet Maxim Australia Model Arielle Raycene
From modeling to acting to social media influencing, it's hard to pin Arielle Raycene down.
Over 260,000 Instagram followers flock to her feed to see the fiery multihyphenate stuns with a variety of fashionable and sultry looks, a recent example of which sees Raycene posing for Maxim Australia.
But there's more to the Kansas City, Kansas-born stunner than meets the eye on social media. After starring in an off-Broadway production of Used, she didn't let the closure of live venues in early 2020 due to the pandemic. She also starred in her own web series venture, The Q Hustle, which follows the struggles of a self-isolating college student.
Raycene has also worked as a fashion model, having posed for famous designers Andi Bagus and Son Jung Wan. She's a producer on Tipping the Scales, a documentary chronicling the childhood obesity epidemic that won a Broadcast Education Association award in its category.
“Without a doubt my favorite thing about myself is my ability to persevere and keep going despite all odds. I know that whatever this industry throws at me, I’ll keep going," Raycene says. "I have this feeling, I just know in my soul that I’m meant to be doing this."