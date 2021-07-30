Meet OnlyFans TV Travel Host Lauren Blake

The model and social media influencer has parlayed her OnlyFans success into a luxury travel show on the platform's TV service.
Author:
Publish date:
Lauren Blake (4)

Regulars on OnlyFans are likely familiar with Lauren Blake. The Bay Area-bred beauty is one of many who's been turning heads on the subscription-based social media platform, but not just by posting sultry pics and vids. 

Lauren Blake (6)
Lauren Blake (5)

As one of a handful of creators who hosts their own series on OnlyFans TV, Blake takes viewers on tours of some of the most lavish and photogenic destinations in the world, from Dubai penthouses to Maldives cabanas.

Lauren Blake (3)

But Blake didn't get the OFTV gig solely because of her looks. After graduating Cum Laude from Arizona State University with a degree in biochemistry, Blake's medical school ambitions were shelved as she forayed into the world of luxury real estate.

Lauren Blake (1)

She now offers renters access to over 200 prestigious Los Angeles area properties, some of which are seen in the background of her eye-catching Instas by 725,000 followers. 

Lauren Blake (2)

Stream Blake's eponymous luxury real estate on OFTV, and check out highlights from the 'gram below: 

No image description

house-of-gucci-gaga-youtube-still
Entertainment

'House of Gucci' Trailer: First Look at Ridley Scott's Crime Drama Starring Lady Gaga & Adam Driver

Watchbox 5 Watches Promo
Style

5 Luxury Watches That Will Absolutely Elevate Your Daily Routine

Best Summer Backpacks Promo (1)
Gear

The Best Backpacks For Trips, Getaways and Everyday Carry

Lauren Blake Promo
Entertainment

Meet OnlyFans TV Travel Host Lauren Blake

Halsey If I Can't Have Love I Want Power Promo
Entertainment

Watch the Wild Cinematic Trailer for Halsey’s New IMAX Movie

Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition Promo
Rides

Land Rover Launches Limited Edition Defender 'Trophy Edition' for Endurance Racing

predator-1987-03-g
Entertainment

The Upcoming 'Predator' Prequel 'Skull' Is Being Compared to 'The Revenant'

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Promo
Gear

Samsung Launches First Curved Gaming Monitor With Mini LED Tech

the card counter trailer promo
Entertainment

'The Card Counter' Trailer Teases High-Stakes Gambling Thriller With Oscar Issac & Tiffany Haddish

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT