Meet Model And ‘Parthenope’ Actress Ines Trocchia

The Italian beauty, who makes her acting debut alongside Gary Oldman in director Paolo Sorrentino’s “Parthenope”, stuns in these exclusive photos.

(Ben Tsui/@bentsuiphotos)

Ines Trocchia can now add “actress” to her resume. The accomplished Italian model and television host’s first movie role isn’t in some random indie film from a no-name director, either. Trocchia is making her silver-screen debut alongside Gary Oldman and prolific Italian actress Stefania Sandrelli in Parthenope, an upcoming fantasy-drama helmed by Paolo Sorrentino, a decorated director whose trophy room includes an Oscar and several accolades from Cannes, the Venice Film Festival and BAFTA. The part marks quite the come-up for Trocchia, whose modeling portfolio also includes pages in Cosmopolitan, Elle, and Harper’s Bazaar, as well as the alluring photos here lensed by Ben Tsui.

(Ben Tsui/@bentsuiphotos)

While she couldn’t reveal much about Parthenope—due out on October 24—Trocchia discusses the crowning accomplishment of her modeling career, love of people-watching, and Milan home life below:

Tell us about working on Parthenope. How did that opportunity come about?

It was my first experience in the cinema world. I’ve worked television, never for a movie. Up until this film, I had focused more on my modeling career. I’m incredibly honored to have worked on such a big project, especially with a director of this caliber. Being part of Parthenope was an amazing experience—I still can’t say too much about the film just yet.

(Ben Tsui/@bentsuiphotos)

What else have you been up to?

A monumental achievement and dream-come-true was being featured on the cover of Vogue in exquisite jewelry. It was incredibly rewarding to see my dedication and hard work come to fruition in a prominent magazine I would see on newsstands growing up. For me, being featured on the cover celebrates my journey in the fashion industry.





What’s your favorite way to unwind after a long day?

I take the time to indulge in self-care routines. I love taking long baths with essential oils, reading a good book, and spending quality time with my close friends and family. Simply enjoying a quiet evening home with a good movie and comfort food is a perfect way to relax and recharge. Sometimes I’ll treat myself to a massage at the end of the day. When I’m home in Milan, I like to hang out on the balcony and people-watch, wondering what their lives are like, where they are going (especially in the evening). I practice yoga and meditation to center myself and release any built-up stress. I also love spending time with my dog and going on walks.

(Ben Tsui/@bentsuiphotos)





Where do you go from here?

I want others to know the importance of staying true to oneself and staying authentic in everything we do. The support and love from my fans, the fashion community is been incredibly motivating. I am committed to giving back to these communities through my interactions and work. Whether it be through modeling, acting, or social media, I aim to spread positivity as well as encourage others to believe in their dreams.