October 1, 2021

Meet Victoria's Secret Model and Influencer Tika Camaj

A black belt in Taekwondo, Camaj is a knockout in more ways than one.
Tika Camaj (2)

There probably aren't many models who've walked the runway for Victoria's Secret and won a Taekwondo tournament, but Tika Camaj has. 

Tika Camaj (4)

Born in raised in a small Montenegrin village, Camaj first began practicing Korean martial art at age 7. She tells us that her father instilled the importance of being "strong and beautiful." Those words fueled ambition that drove her to ultimately earn a Taekwondo black belt and take home a championship.

Tika Camaj (1)

Camaj's passion for modeling showed early on too—she began taking part in school fashion shows at age 13. 

Tika Camaj (5)

But her career was kickstarted after making it to the finals of the CBC series Victoria's Secret Next Angel. She's since been featured in ad campaigns for the lingerie giant, as well as promotions for Guess, Beach Bunny and Carolina Herrera.

Tika Camaj (3)

Get to know Camaj better through some of her most eye-catching Instagram posts below: 

No image description

