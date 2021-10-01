Meet Victoria's Secret Model and Influencer Tika Camaj

There probably aren't many models who've walked the runway for Victoria's Secret and won a Taekwondo tournament, but Tika Camaj has.
Born in raised in a small Montenegrin village, Camaj first began practicing Korean martial art at age 7. She tells us that her father instilled the importance of being "strong and beautiful." Those words fueled ambition that drove her to ultimately earn a Taekwondo black belt and take home a championship.
Camaj's passion for modeling showed early on too—she began taking part in school fashion shows at age 13.
But her career was kickstarted after making it to the finals of the CBC series Victoria's Secret Next Angel. She's since been featured in ad campaigns for the lingerie giant, as well as promotions for Guess, Beach Bunny and Carolina Herrera.
