Megan Fox Goes Blonde For Devilish Movie Role, Shares Instagram Photo of Bold New Look

Megan Fox takes on a new look to play “the Devil’s daughter.”

Megan Fox has a new movie in the works, which apparently required her to go blonde–though she’s not the same kind of blonde as her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly.

The end result is a showstopping look she introduced on Instagram with a smoldering selfie and the teasing caption: “This is what the devil’s daughter looks like.”

She added a hashtag for the Paramount+ movie Johnny and Clyde and noted that its premiere is less than a year away.

According to IMDB, Johnny and Clyde stars Fox, Vanessa Angel, and Bai Ling, and it has an interesting synopsis, to say the least:

Johnny and Clyde are two serial killers who are madly in love and on an endless crime spree. They have their sights set on robbing a prosperous casino – owned by crime boss Alana and guarded by a demonic slayer that she commands. Paramount+

Deadline broke the news about the movie on Sept. 17 and noted that it is in production in Rhode Island. Johnny and Clyde producer Chad Verdi said of Fox’s involvement that ” [she’s] a brilliant actress who will bring this character to life like no one else could.”

Fox is definitely killing it with the devilish vibe in her selfie.