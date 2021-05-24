Megan Fox Rocks Ultra-Revealing Cutout Dress at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Getty Images

Normalcy is slowly returning to American life. Witness the red carpet for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, held May 23 in LA, and the notable appearance of couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox showed up sporting a cutout dress that highlighted her assets to perfection and her date showed up with a blackened tongue he then used to play tongue hockey with the Jennifer's Body and Transformers star.

None of that would have looked too crazy in 2019. After 2020 and a year of wearing masks everywhere and social-distancing three to six feet apart, there's something downright audacious in a celebrity couple clowning maskless like this.

The 35-year-old Fox was wearing a black Thierry Mugler gown. Machine Gun Kelly wore what People called a "deconstructed tuxedo with an unbuttoned, untucked white shirt." In addition to that, Kelly was sporting nail polish, necklaces, and the dazed expression of a man who has grasped he's on the red carpet with Megan Fox.

In addition to his showstopping date, Kelly cleaned up at the BBMAs. Nominated in three categories, Kelly won two: Top Rock Artist and Top Rock Album for Tickets To My Downfall.

He and Fox have been together for about a year, according to People, and both regularly pop up on each other's Instagram feeds.

As for the Billboard Music Awards, if you're more interested in who else won the whole damn night like Machine Gun Kelly, the full results are here.

And Megan Fox? The Tennessee-born actress and Maxim cover model has at least four movies coming in 2021 and 2022 and an Instagram feed worth lingering over. Check out a few more examples as to why below.