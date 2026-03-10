Megan Fox Returns To Instagram With Sultry Photo Shoot

Pot-leaf stiletto heels, a crop top, and thong inspired a flood of responses, including a baseless claim that Fox had been cloned.

(Presley Ann/Getty Images for GQ)

Instagram just got a serious celebrity upgrade now that Megan Fox has returned after a nearly year-long hiatus from the platform. The Jennifer’s Body beauty dropped a five-photo set in which she wears pot-leaf emblazoned stiletto heels along with thigh-high stockings, a black crop top, and a thong.

“Everything is more beautiful because we are doomed,” she somewhat cryptically captioned the post. Many fellow social media sirens flooded the comments, including Abigail Ratchford, who simply responded, “Oh my god.” Meanwhile, “belfie queen” Jen Selter exclaimed, “Hotttt” and Yanet Garcia—aka “the world’s hottest weather girl”—uncorked a trio of fire emojis.

Other lesser-known commenters wrote “If she was into girls I would be on my hands & feet for her” and “QUEEN OF THE WORLD.” Naturally, there were also some weirder replies, including several baseless claims that her appearance was the work of a body double or AI.

Fox shut down the rumors incisively in an Instagram Story: “Bitch a clone could never.” Fortunately, more content from the internet-breaking shoot may be incoming, as the only other Instagram post live on Fox’s feed is a BTS video showing even more poses. Notably, the clip is soundtracked by grungy EDM DJ Rezz’s “Can You See Me,” which includes a lyric imploring viewers to “pay close attention”—the artist even responded on X, writing, “Megan fox used my song on her video on IG just now so I’m having a great day.”

Megan fox used my song on her video on IG just now so I’m having a great day. — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) March 4, 2026

Aside from this recent Instagram drop and a voiceover part in the supernatural horror movie Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, the former Maxim cover star has kept a low profile lately. The quiet activity coincides with the post-partum duties following the March 2025 birth of her daughter, Saga Blade, whom she shares with her ex, Machine Gun Kelly. While we wait to see what’s next, we’ll be sure to heed Rezz’s advice.