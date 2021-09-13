Megan Fox Reveals Inspiration For Viral 'Naked Dress' at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

You've never seen Megan Fox in a dress quite like this....

Getty Images

Add Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's appearance at the 2021 MTV VMAs to the growing list of the celebrity couple's viral PDA moments.

While on the red carpet at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Fox joked with an Entertainment Tonight reporter about how he chose her revealing sheer illusion gown by Mugler—aka the "naked dress."

"He was like, 'You're gonna be naked tonight,'" Fox joked, pointing to Kelly. "I was like, 'Whatever you say, daddy!'"

The 35-year-old actress, model and lingerie designer added that she's "so proud" of "the most talented boy in the world."

Fox stars in Kelly's music video for "Bloody Valentine," the first single off of his platinum 2020 album Tickets to My Downfall. When ET asked if fans can expect similar collaborations, Fox insisted that she's got a lock on all future roles.

"He's not allowed to have other hoes in his music videos," Fox said, as Kelly laughed beside her. "It's the queen or no one!"

That soundbite wasn't the only viral moment from the MTV VMAs red carpet. Conor McGregor and MGK were involved in a brief scuffle after MGK allegedly denied the famously temperamental UFC fighter a photo.

Video clips of that heated moment are seconds long, but Fox's displays of affection continued until the night's end.

She and Kourtney Kardashian, who's dating MGK's drummer and producer Travis Barker, gave a shout out to their "future baby daddies" while introducing the musical duo to close out the the event.

“I am a huge fan of this next performer,” Fox began per the New York Post. “I’ve watched him grow, and not just as an artist, but as a person.”

Kardashian then chimed in, “I’m a big fan, too,” before stating of Barker, “and … I think his drummer is super hot.”

Fox then added, “I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies” before Kelly began playing the opening chords of his song "Papercuts."