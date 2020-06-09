Megan Thee Stallion Performs 'Hot Girl Summer' And Other Hits To Congratulate Class of 2020

YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” campaign is congratulating high school and college graduates with messages of encouragement and inspiration courtesy of some of the biggest stars in pop music.

Not only were new grads given a commencement speech from Beyonce, but they also got a new video performance from Megan Thee Stallion, who sang a medley of some of her best-known bangers, including “Big Ole Freak,” “Hot Girl Summer,” “Captain Hook,” “Cash S*t,” and “Savage,” all from Megan’s own backyard.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Megan Thee Stallion Getty Images

Megan even threw in a wardrobe switch-up for her rendition of “Savage”, dancing in the kitchen along with pair of friends. She also encouraged viewers to “have a hot girl summer", which is always a good idea.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s “Class Of 2020” performance above.