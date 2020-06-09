Megan Thee Stallion Performs 'Hot Girl Summer' And Other Hits To Congratulate Class of 2020
YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” campaign is congratulating high school and college graduates with messages of encouragement and inspiration courtesy of some of the biggest stars in pop music.
Not only were new grads given a commencement speech from Beyonce, but they also got a new video performance from Megan Thee Stallion, who sang a medley of some of her best-known bangers, including “Big Ole Freak,” “Hot Girl Summer,” “Captain Hook,” “Cash S*t,” and “Savage,” all from Megan’s own backyard.
Megan even threw in a wardrobe switch-up for her rendition of “Savage”, dancing in the kitchen along with pair of friends. She also encouraged viewers to “have a hot girl summer", which is always a good idea.
Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s “Class Of 2020” performance above.